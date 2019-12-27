Mysterious boom has Bald Hill residents curious

BALD HILL, Texas (KTRE) - Bald Hill residents took to Facebook pages to try to piece together exactly what happened when they heard a loud boom, and why it keeps happening.
Many complaints of the boom came from an area around Farm Road 326.
“Straight down that road, something made one heck of a bang,” said one resident. “And back over in there, the guy’s got a dog kennel and stuff. I guess it’s got an alarm on it. It was going off and making all kinds of noise.”
Another man said this isn’t the first time he’s heard the explosions.
“No big explosions, but there has been something happening. Don’t know who’s doing it but I know it’s happening,” said resident Jerald Hunt. “Someone down here is doing it, just don’t know who.”
The Angelina County Sheriff's Department has received numerous complaints, beginning last night.
“As of this morning we’ve probably received about 100 complaints about it,” said Captain Alton Lenderman, Angelina County Sheriff’s Department. “So we’re having to look into it a little more seriously to make sure nothing illegal is going on.”
Lenderman said they do know who’s doing it and while tannerite is not illegal to own, the individual has received a warning.
“They were notified, if it’s unreasonable noise that follow disorderly conduct, and they were notified and given official warning on that,” Lenderman said.
The ordinance reads, “A noise is presumed to be unreasonable if the noise exceeds a decibel level of 85 after the person making the noise receives notice from a magistrate or peace officer that the noise is a public nuisance.”
Lenderman said if it happens again, there’s the possibility of a citation being issued.
“We did give him the warning that we’ve gotten over 100 complaints about the explosion and the people in his community are adamant that we file some type of charges,” Lenderman said. “So we gave him an official notice so if he does it again, we’ll have complainants and witnesses, and will have to issue him a citation.”
