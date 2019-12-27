15-year-old Buna boy dies after Christmas Day shooting incident

Pictured is the mobile home park where a 15-year-old Buna boy was shot on Christmas Day. (Source: KJAS.com)
By Gary Bass | December 27, 2019 at 12:44 PM CST - Updated December 27 at 12:44 PM

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 15-year-old Buna boy died after he was shot in what appeared to be an accidental shooting that occurred in the evening hours of Christmas Day.

According to a press release, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched out to a home in the 34060 block of U.S. Highway 96 in Buna in response to a 911 call about a gunshot victim.

When the JCSO deputies got to the scene, they found that a 15-year-old boy had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen/chest area. The boy was taken by Acadian Ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman said Thursday morning that the teenage boy had died as a result of his injury, according to KJAS.com.

“[The] initial investigation indicated that the 15-year-old was accidentally shot by the 10-year-old,” the press release stated. “This case is currently under investigation.”

