Black-eyed peas and greens: Why we eat special foods on New Year’s Day

The most widely told story says that during the Civil War, black-eyed peas were a prevalent crop in the South. The peas were primarily grown as food for livestock, and they did well in the soil and climate of the Southern states. The story that has been passed down for decades says that when General Sherman and his Union soldiers raided the Confederate soldiers’ food supply, they left behind the “livestock food,” the black-eyed peas, considering them unworthy of their own consumption. This left the Confederates with nourishment, and they considered themselves lucky to have the peas, as well as the fatback, which the Union soldiers also are said to have left behind.