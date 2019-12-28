1 in custody, 2 identified after trespassing at property of Joey Ross Towing

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers responded to a criminal mischief call at Joey Ross Towing, in Nacogdoches.
According to NPD Sergeant Mobley, three individuals were trespassing on the property and broke into several vehicles.
One individual is now in police custody. The other 2 have been identified but have not been apprehended.
All three individuals are classified as juveniles, so their names cannot be released.
At this time, the case is still open and pending investigation.
