‘At a dead stop:’ US-59 tanker truck wreck affected commuters

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - US-59 is one of the busiest highways in East Texas, and it was stopped cold due to an 18-wheeler wreck.
“Between Corrigan and Diboll, we were at a dead stop for probably a solid 30 minutes," Connor Throckmorton said. "Then it took over an hour between Corrigan and Diboll to even switch lanes to the other side into oncoming traffic.”
For some people, it was a minor nuisance. But for others, it took over an hour to get to a gas station heading towards the town of Lufkin.
Corrigan resident Lacy Arnold said, “We haven’t even gotten there yet. I was getting low on gas, so luckily I made it to this point with only 10 miles left to go in the tank."
At noon, TXDOT spokeperson Rhonda Oaks said all lanes were still closed as crews offloaded fuel from the tanker.
“Then they shut down half of the highway for about a quarter of a mile, so they can clean up the accident," Connor said.
With no alternative routes, commuters were just stuck. For some, the situation was getting more complicated.
Connor expressed, “the commute was just very frustrating but I hope no one is hurt.”
Finally, after about 7 hours, HAZMAT and TXDOT crews on the scene were able to get the road cleaned up so that people could resume their travel.
“It was a little frustrating," Lacy said. "But there’s nothing you can do in situations like this, but stay calm and just chill while you’re driving.”
This is good advice if you ever find yourself in the same situation.
Around 2:45 pm, TXDOT officials said all four lanes of US-59 were clear and open for travel.
