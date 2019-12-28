Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will start off this morning with spotty showers and cloudy skies. By the afternoon, a line of storms will start to move through our northwestern counties. This line will move southeast throughout the evening and overnight hours. By the start of the day on Sunday most of our northern counties will be clear, however, deep East Texas will see a few more storms come through. The biggest threats with this round of rain will be gusty winds, brief periods of heavy rainfall, and quarter-sized hail. Clear skies will return by tomorrow afternoon. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly clear and cool, in the mid-50s. A few showers will return on Wednesday afternoon and will carry over into most of the day on Thursday. We will dry back out again for Friday and see the lower 60s.