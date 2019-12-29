Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

MUSIC VIDEO-AMBUSH
Texas sheriff: 2 dead, seven shot in music video 'ambush'
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say two men were killed and seven others were wounded by gunfire when a group filming a rap music video was “ambushed” near Houston. The Harris County sheriff's office said Saturday morning that 20-year-old Gonzalo Gonzalez and 22-year-old Jonathan Jimenez died at the scene Friday night. The sheriff's office said the seven injured were taken to hospitals and ranged in age from 17 to 23. Sheriff's officials say they don't know a motive or have any suspects. Gonzalez says he doesn't know the performers or anyone else involved in the video.
Texas man arrested in stabbing death of his sister
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (AP) — A former University of Texas at San Antonio football player has been arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of his sister at a home north of Austin. The Travis County sheriff’s office says 25-year-old Michael Egwuagu was charged with murder in the Friday killing of his sister in Pflugerville. The sheriff’s office has not yet released the name of his sister, who authorities say was stabbed multiple times. Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kristen Dark said authorities have been told the victim was pregnant but they are waiting on an autopsy to confirm that.
2 die while cleaning chemical tank at Houston-area business
PASADENA, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two workers cleaning a chemical tank at business near Houston died after apparently becoming overcome by fumes. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet Saturday that deputies responded to the plant overnight in Pasadena, located just southeast of Houston. Gonzalez says deputies found two men dead at the scene. Witnesses told deputies that the men had climbed inside the tank to clean it and were overcome by fumes. The sheriff's office hasn't said what kind of chemical was involved or name the business. It has not responded to a request for additional details.
DJ Don Imus, made and betrayed by his mouth, dead at 79
NEW YORK (AP) — Disc jockey Don Imus, whose career was made and then undone by his acid tongue during a decades-long rise to radio stardom and an abrupt public plunge after a nationally broadcast racial slur, has died. He was 79. Imus survived drug and alcohol woes, a raunchy appearance before President Clinton and several firings during his long career behind the microphone. But he was vilified and eventually fired after describing a women's college basketball team as “nappy headed hos.”
US mass killings hit new high in 2019, most were shootings
The number of mass killings carried out in the United States in 2019 is one of the biggest ever. A database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University shows that 2019 had the most mass killings since at least the 1970s. In all, there were 41 mass killings, defined as when four or more people are killed excluding the perpetrator. The killings included a trio of massacres in August in El Paso and Odessa, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. More than 210 people were slain in mass killings in 2019.
Dallas dismissed from lawsuit over police shooting
DALLAS (AP) — A federal judge has ruled the city of Dallas is not liable for an off-duty police officer fatally shooting a man in his own apartment last year. U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn on Monday dismissed the city from a civil lawsuit that the family of Botham Jean brought after the 26-year-old was killed by Amber Guyger. The ruling leaves Guyger as the sole defendant in the suit that argues better police training could have prevented Jean's death. It makes a large financial settlement unlikely. Guyger was found guilty of murder and sentenced to a decade in prison in October.
US judge calls for retrial of 1 count in Texas attack
PHOENIX (AP) — A US judge has refused to dismiss the entire case against a Phoenix man convicted of providing guns and training two friends who attacked a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest outside Dallas. But she says Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem should be be retried on one count of transporting weapons across state lines. The judge ruled FBI surveillance footage that turned up three years after Kareem's convictions doesn't contain evidence requiring a new trial on all counts. The footage was from a camera outside Kareem's apartment, showing his roommates but not him the day the friends left for Texas, the site of the attack.
Dallas police officer dies after off-duty crash
DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas police officer died Christmas Eve after crashing his car during an off-duty street race. Police say Joseph George passed away Tuesday night after running his black 2015 Ford Mustang head-on into a tree at a high speed Sunday. Officials have not said how fast the four-year police veteran was driving before the crash. But video of the incident suggests it was well above the 40 mph limit in the residential portion of east Dallas. Police have said the are looking for a white, two-door Suzuki that they believe George was racing. The driver could face criminal charges.
Man charged in Missouri woman's 1987 killing
ST. CLAIR, Mo. (AP) — A man faces a second-degree murder charge in the 1987 killing of a young Missouri woman who was found dead near a highway with her hands tied to a rope around her neck. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for a story Friday that 64-year-old Kirby R. King was arrested Monday while visiting relatives near St. Clair, Missouri, southwest of St. Louis. He's accused of killing 22-year-old Karla Jane Delcour, whose body was found near St. Clair. King had lived in Missouri and Texas and moved frequently. He was apparently living in Gray Summit, Missouri, at the time of his arrest.
Congolese woman, 41, dies after entering US border custody
HOUSTON (AP) — A 41-year-old Congolese woman died Wednesday in U.S. government custody shortly after she entered a border station in South Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Thursday. CBP says the 41-year-old woman, who the agency did not identify, had arrived at an official port of entry in Laredo, Texas, early Tuesday afternoon. CBP says the woman came with paperwork that documented a “previous medical condition,” but it didn't disclose what the condition was. At least 11 people died this year in CBP's custody, according to statements posted on the agency's website.