Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will see a few showers throughout the morning hours. Deep East Texas will see the stronger storms which will bring the heaviest rainfall. By the afternoon, most of that wet weather will move out and we could even see a bit of sunshine. Overnight we will cool to the mid-30s. Tomorrow and Tuesday will be similar days, with plenty of sun and temperatures in the upper 50s. For the start of 2020, on Wednesday, we will see a few showers in the afternoon, and it will be our coolest day of the week, only warming to the mid-50s. Showers will continue for Thursday, but we will make it back to the mid-60s. Clear, dry, and sunny skies return for Friday and Saturday.