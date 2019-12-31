First Alert: Wet weather set to move in for the start of the new year

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Notable changes will take place as we ring in the new year. It will start with cloudy skies and chilly conditions for New Year’s Day before we introduce a 40% chance of very light rain moving in late in the day on Wednesday.
Look for the rain to pick up in coverage and intensity on New Year’s night and continuing through the day on Thursday when rain chances ramp up to 80%.
Rainfall amounts look to average around an inch with this western weather maker, with higher amounts possible from Sam Rayburn over toward Toledo Bend.
Look for morning clouds on Friday to finally give way to clearing skies late in the day due to a cold front that will push through and scour out the rain and moisture.
We will then get rewarded with a fantastic weather weekend as we get a return to sunshine to go along with cold mornings giving way to mild afternoons.
