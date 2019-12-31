Jason Garrett’s fate under wraps for second day

FRISCO, Texas (KLTV) - After a second meeting with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, there is still no answer for the future of Jason Garrett.
According to Jane Slater with the NFL network, Garrett conducted more player exit interviews and then met with Jones.
The meeting appeared to be brief and media members at the Star in Frisco were told not to expect any news on Tuesday.
Sources have told Slater there would be a third meeting but no time was given for that meeting.
