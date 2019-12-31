Jasper police: 11-year-old boy will be charged for false 911 text

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - An investigation into an alleged hoax 911 text where a person claiming to be a 14-year-old boy said he had been shot by his father resulted in Jasper police officers arresting an 11-year-old suspect on Sunday.
According to a press release, the 11-year-old boy has been turned over to Juvenile Probation, and he has been charged with false report, which is a Class A misdemeanor.
“The Jasper Police Department wants to stress how dangerous a prank like this could be,” the press release stated. “Officers entered the home of a person not having any idea of what was happening which could result in either the homeowner or officers being hurt or killed. Charges will be filed in cases such as this due to their serious nature.”
At about 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jasper PD officers were dispatched to the Hope Village Apartments located at 700 Pollard Street in response to a text to 911 where someone claiming to be a 14-year-old boy said his father shot him in the leg and then fled the scene.
“Officers arrived and knocked on the apartment door but could not get anyone to answer,” the press release stated. “Officers breached the door and found that the female resident and her 5-year-old granddaughter were fine and did not know the juvenile who sent the text to 911.”
The JPD officers search the apartment complex, but they could not find anyone needing medical help or anything related to the texts to 911. The juvenile kept texting 911 and said that he had left the apartment complex and was receiving help at a store near them, the press release stated. The officers found that to be false as well.
At that point, the Jasper PD officers at the scene believed it was a prank, the press release stated.
On Sunday, a Jasper PD detective was assigned to the case. The detective and a school resource officer were able to find the 11-year-old suspect by the phone number used in the false 911 text.
