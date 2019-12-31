WEBXTRA: Gary residents speak about fatal Panola County shooting incident

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A mother and her daughter who live in the Gary community spoke to KLTV News about a shooting incident on FM 10 that resulted in the death of a Panola County sheriff’s deputy.
Candy and Hannah Oliver live on FM 10 not far from where the shooting incident occurred.
Candy Oliver said that they heard multiple gunshots early Tuesday morning. At first, it didn’t register with them.
“I didn’t think anything about it because we’re used to hearing gunshots around here,” Candy Oliver said.
When they went outside to investigate, they saw Panola County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit with its emergency lights flashing. They spotted the deputy lying on the ground in front of his vehicle, Candy Oliver said.
Not long afterward, multiple law enforcement vehicles and an ambulance pulled up to the scene, Candy Oliver said.
Candy Oliver said that she knew the deputy, who was an 8-year veteran of the sheriff’s office. She added that she had met him several times, and he often came into where her daughter worked.
“He was a super-nice guy,” Candy Oliver said.
According to a post on KGAS Radio’s Facebook page, Still Waters Cowboy Church on Highway 315 will hold a prayer vigil for the fallen deputy on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 6 p.m.
The suspect in the fatal shooting incident fled to Louisiana. After a Shreveport police officer spotted his vehicle and recognized it as possibly being involved in the shooting incident in Panola County, a chase ensued, according to a spokesperson for the Shreveport Police Department.
The suspect, who was later identified as Gregory, Newson, wrecked his GMC Yukon and then ran on foot. Law enforcement officers took him into custody after a Shreveport PD canine took him into custody and bit him.
Newson has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer. He will be extradited to Panola County.
