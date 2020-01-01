East Texas Ag News: Tips on planning a vegetable garden

East Texas Ag News: Tips on planning a vegetable garden
January 1, 2020 at 7:21 AM CST - Updated January 1 at 7:38 AM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - With a new year, many are excited about getting going on a garden.

If your new year’s resolution is to exercise and eat better, county extension agents in Angelina County say you can reach both by raising a vegetable garden.

But as you move forward with grand plans, they recommend you keep the following in mind: Keep it modest. You don’t want to get overwhelmed when the weather gets hotter.

A good tip is to plant a garden just big enough to provide plenty of food for your family.

