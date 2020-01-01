Free back to school haircuts at Garrison Volunteer Fire Department

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - Kim Mott is the owner and a stylist at Flamingo Styles and Tans. She will be giving free haircuts to kids on Friday, at the Garrison Volunteer Fire Department from 8 a.m. to noon.
She is using the resources that she has to give back to the community.
“I was a single mom and so many people have supported me, my family, everyone. And I need to give back to the community now,” Mott said. “Everyone is welcome to come, it doesn’t matter if you’re not a Garrison resident. You’re more than welcome to come out to Garrison and get your haircut.”
The Garrison Volunteer Fire Department is located at 634 S.B. Avenue in Garrison.
