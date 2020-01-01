EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas. Clouds are increasing this morning with chilly temperatures in the 30s. Expect a dreary day for the first day of the new year. Cloudy and cool with highs in the mid 50s. By late afternoon and evening, there will be a slight chance for a few light showers or some patchy drizzle. That chance for rain will increase overnight, especially for Deep East Texas. Cloudy and rainy all day tomorrow. At times, there will be light showers, at other times, just patchy drizzle. Rain comes to an end by early Friday morning as a cold front moves through the region. Expect breezy and cool conditions on Friday with more sunshine and lighter winds this weekend. Temperatures will be warming back into the 60s this weekend before another cool front arrives early next week.