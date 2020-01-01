New Year’s Eve celebration launches Texas Music Friendly goal in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A pre-New Year’s Eve rehearsal between The Brick Street Blues Band and straight from LA, Nacogdoches native singer-songwriter Kasey Lansdale, was the preparation for a celebration to bring in 2020.
Lansdale, with her earthy tones, sang the following lyrics, “I’m always walking after midnight searching for you.”
Any walk after midnight this New Year's Eve will be with those drawn to live music and musicians who love to perform it.
“I love to play music,” said Mark Scott, a guitarist for the Brick Street Blues Band. “I love to entertain people, so this is going to be the best New Year’s Eve, I’ve probably ever had."
“This will be our first New Year’s Eve gig,” said saxophonist Alex Layva right before brushing up on Auld Lang Syne.
Banita Creek Hall is donating its Mill Room for the celebration.
“My first gig was in the room next door, so to be able to bring it home in that way is really special,” Lansdale said.
Lansdale mailed off her music to Brick Street weeks ago. Favorites will fill a set, along with something new.
“I’ll also be doing my single ‘Good Girl,’” Lansdale said.
It won’t be on Billboard until January 10, but Nacogdoches audiences will hear it live.
The collaboration meets the goal of Texas Music Friendly and helps Nacogdoches, a new designee, carry the tunes into 2020.
“Our interest is to start every Thursday with a different type of musician, musical qualities,” explained committee member Mary Mocniak.
“It shows the support of the community to support musicians and artists in the area because there is truly an abundance of artists and talent here in East Texas,” Scott said.
“Oh, there’s no difficulty in finding good musicians here,” Lansdale said. “You could throw a rock and hit somebody who’s talented.”
Leyva agreed to play with Brick Street Blues Band as long as he’s having fun. He and his horn have been with the band for three years.
“And to be a part of it is the best part,” Leyva said.
The New Year’s Eve celebration starts up at 8 p.m. with a $10 cover at the Mill Room on the south end of Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches. The band says it’s a family-friendly event.
