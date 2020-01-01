Police: Amazon delivery driver steals UPS package from home

(AP) - Police say an Amazon delivery driver stole a package that was delivered earlier by UPS at a Pennsylvania home.
A woman in Wilkes-Barre reported a package being stolen from her home Monday.
Surveillance footage showed a UPS driver dropping off a package at the house.
An Amazon driver dropped off two packages later that afternoon and took the UPS package as he was leaving.
Wilkes-Barre police say charges will be filed once the Amazon driver is identified.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.