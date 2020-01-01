Retired Polk County Sheriff’s Office K-9 dies after bout with cancer

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A retired K-9 that served the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for about eight years has died after a battle with cancer.
“The Polk County Sheriff’s Office with heavy hearts announces the death of K-9 Nasir, an 11-year-old Dutch shepherd,” a post on the PCSO Facebook page stated. “Nasir started with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in 2011, after becoming certified with the National Police Canine Association. Nasir was certified in Narcotics Detection, Tracking, and Criminal apprehension.”
Nasir started his time with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with Lt. Lowrie before he was partnered with Det. Jacob Hopper, the post stated.
“In the summer of 2019 Nasir was diagnosed with terminal cancer,” the Facebook post stated. “Nasir was retired and remained with Detective Hopper until the morning of December 20, 2019, when Nasir was found by Detective Hopper. K-9 Nasir had passed away in the night from his illness.”
During his career as a K-9 officer, Nasir made numerous apprehensions for drug and criminal cases. He protected both the citizens of Polk County and his partner, the Facebook post stated.
“Nasir’s service to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office will never be forgotten,” the Facebook post stated.
