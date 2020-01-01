Trump Administration reverses rule on energy efficient light bulbs

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On December 20, the Department of Energy officially announced that they are reversing a 2017 rule that would have required Americans to use LED bulbs as of January 1, 2020.
The Trump administration says that the policy would be too expensive for consumers, according to the Department of Energy secretary, Dan Brouillette.
Incandescent bulbs represent about fifty percent of bulbs used by Americans. They use ten percent of their energy to create light, leaving the other 90 percent to release heat. The new rule would have ordered the new bulbs to use 65 percent less energy.
Zach Ediger, Lufkin Lowe’s store manager, said that incandescent bulbs heat a thin piece of metal filament to about 22-hundred degrees, which produces light.
“The LED uses a gas reaction, inside the diode, to produce the light much more efficiently, heated to extremely high temperatures,” said Ediger.
At the Lufkin store, they stock more LED bulbs than any other bulb.
“That transition has come about as the LED being more efficient and longer-lasting, customers are having to replace bulbs less frequently,” Ediger said. “In fact, many of the fixtures that we sell today have LEDs already built into them, eliminating the need to replace bulbs.”
At first glance of the price tags, many people feel like LED bulbs are more expensive, but when you look at the lifespan of the bulb, it is more cost-effective. Many have an average life span of up to 50,000 hours, approximately 50 times more than the incandescent and eight to ten times longer than a typical compact fluorescent bulb.
Another advantage of LED bulbs is the light color variation.
“With incandescent bulb, you typically got one color of light, which was a basic yellow color,” Ediger said. “With LEDs and the different diodes that they use, they can transition from a soft white bulb, to a natural daylight bulb to a cool light bulb.”
