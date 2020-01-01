UTSA, FAU start CUSA play

SUPER SENIORS: UTSA's Jhivvan Jackson, Byron Frohnen and Atem Bior have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 73 percent of all Roadrunners points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JHIVVAN: Jackson has connected on 32.8 percent of the 137 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 13 for 31 over his last three games. He's also converted 84.1 percent of his free throws this season.