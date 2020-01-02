ACU looks to extend streak vs Lamar

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Lamar's T.J. Atwood has averaged 16.5 points and 6.3 rebounds while Avery Sullivan has put up 10.8 points and 9.8 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Payten Ricks has averaged 14 points and 2.5 steals while Kolton Kohl has put up 10.6 points and 4.4 rebounds.POTENT PAYTEN: Ricks has connected on 35.5 percent of the 93 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 33 over the last five games. He's also made 89.6 percent of his foul shots this season.