Baby girl welcomed at CHI St. Luke’s as first baby of 2020

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin’s St. Luke’s hospital welcomed a tiny girl to the world as the first baby of 2020 in their facility.
Statement from CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin:
CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin welcomes its first baby of 2020 born at the Henderson Women’s Center at 10:20 a.m. on New Year’s day.
Baby Brooklyn Jaide Cox, weighing in at 6 pounds 2 ounces and 19.5 inches long is the daughter of proud parents Dana Helton and Austyn Cox.
“I was in pain, but everything went good. The staff here at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial was great. The new labor and delivery suites here at the Women’s Center are awesome and perfect for the whole family to experience the delivery,” said Helton.
Brooklyn was delivered by attending physician Rachael Sullivan, D.O., Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Group.
