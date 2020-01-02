Children’s hospital in Dallas turning train room into Starbucks, play area; petitions circulating to save it

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - The room full of electric trains that have entertained sick or injured children and their families for decades is being removed from Children’s Health System Dallas.
The hospital, where many East Texas children have been patients over the years, announced via its media relations staff that they plan to add amenities to the facility in place of the train room. The amenities may be great, but former employees and patients immediately expressed their sadness over the planned change.
One young woman, Janelle Tole, battled cancer at Children’s, and wept as she remembered how much a comforting escape the train room was to her as a child. She was interviewed by KDFW’s Lori Brown in the following video:
The health system says this was no easy decision. Part of the statement from the hospital’s communications specialist, Robbie Aaron, reads as follows;
“As we continue to evolve and grow, we will be saying farewell to the Children’s Health Trainscape. For more than 30 years, the Trainscape has provided fond memories to generations of patients and families as well as current and former team members at Children’s Medical Center Dallas. This is in no way an easy decision, but the need to add amenities for the nearly 300,000 patients we see each year, and their families, is apparent.”
Those amenities will include a courtyard, state-of-the-art playground area for children of all abilities and ages, and a respite area, as well as a Starbucks. It was rumored that a Panera Bread restaurant was planned, but the hospital said that option was never even discussed.
Thousands of people have signed petitions to attempt to convince the health system to reconsider the change, and the petitions are still circulating.
Children’s says a “last ride” ceremony will be held on January 24 for patient families, team members and media.
As for what will become of the trains that were built back in 1989 by Felder Fitzgerald for the kids at Children’s hospital? That is undecided as of this writing.
“We are currently working to determine methods in which our trains and other elements of the Trainscape can be donated to the community,” the statement said.
