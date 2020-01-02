First Alert: Patchy drizzle and light showers to linger into Friday morning

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Cloudy skies and some pockets of light rain and drizzle will linger through the overnight hours, keeping roadways wet and slick throughout East Texas.
We may also see some areas of patchy fog develop as well, which could reduce visibilities for your Friday morning commute.
The rain will begin to depart the scene on Friday, once a cold front sweeps through our part of the state in the late morning or early afternoon hours.
Behind the frontal passage, westerly winds will scour out the moisture and usher in some drier air just in time for the weekend.
The first weekend of the new year is shaping up to be spectacular as chilly mornings give way to mild afternoons under sun-filled skies.
Another cold front will then arrive early Tuesday, bringing us a few clouds and the slimmest chance for rain. Otherwise, it will remain seasonally cool as the weather remains rather benign and mainly dry through the middle of next week.
