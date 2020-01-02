Lufkin police: Burglars broke into Target, stole $5K worth of electronics

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - wo suspects broke into Lufkin's Target store Thursday morning and stole more than $5,000 worth of electronic devices and then fled the scene in a silver sedan, according to the Lufkin Police Department.
According to a press release, Lufkin police officers were dispatched out on an alarm call at the Target store located on South Medford Drive at 2:01 a.m. Monday. While they were en route, Target security reported that two suspects had broken into the store and stolen electronics.
When the LPD officers arrived at the store a few minutes later, they found a shattered front door. They also found a shattered Apple electronics display inside the business.
“The suspects fled the store with more than $5,000 worth of electronics, including an iPhone, Apple TV sticks, iPads, and numerous Apple accessories,” the press release stated. “On the way out, the suspects dropped a couple of small Apple accessories.”\
Store surveillance video obtained by the Lufkin Police Department shows that the suspects ran up from the back of the parking lot, used a window-punch tool to shatter the front glass, and then ran into the store. Then while the suspects were inside, the lookout/getaway driver pulled up to the front of the store in a silver sedan.
The silver sedan appeared to have a damaged driver’s side and rear fender and a left taillight that was out.
“Two minutes and forty seconds later, the suspects run out of the store carrying a white trash bag of electronics,” the press release stated.
According to the press release, the two suspects appeared to be black men. No description of the driver is available.
“Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous,” the press release stated.
