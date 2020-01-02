EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Grab the umbrella today! Cloudy, cool and rainy all day long. At times, there will be light to moderate showers, at other times the rain will just be mist or patchy drizzle, but either way, today will be damp and dreary. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 60s and fall back into the 40s tonight. Just a slight chance for a few lingering showers into tomorrow morning as the cold front arrives. Expect breezy northwest winds behind the cold front and clearing skies but not much of a cool down for tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures on Friday will be near average in the mid 50s. Mostly sunny and nice this weekend with afternoon high temperatures back in the 60s. The weather looks to remain quiet and dry through the middle of next week.