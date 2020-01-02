WEBXTRA: Little League registration is underway in Lufkin

The price per child ranges from $65 to $90, depending on the age group your child falls into. The city is excited for another big year of baseball and has made some minor changes behind the scenes to make sure everything is operated the way it is supposed to. For information on signing up, click here: https://teamsideline.com/sites/lufkin/program/26789/Lufkin-Little-League-BaseballYouth-Softball-Spring-2020