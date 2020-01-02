WEBXTRA: Little League registration is underway in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The new year is here, and it is already time to start signing up for Little League Baseball in Lufkin. Registration opened in December and will run through January 24th.
The price per child ranges from $65 to $90, depending on the age group your child falls into. The city is excited for another big year of baseball and has made some minor changes behind the scenes to make sure everything is operated the way it is supposed to. For information on signing up, click here: https://teamsideline.com/sites/lufkin/program/26789/Lufkin-Little-League-BaseballYouth-Softball-Spring-2020
KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames also got the inside scoop on a possible overhaul to Morris Frank Park in the coming years.
