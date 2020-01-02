Webxtra: No Day off - SFA Ladyjacks use New Years Day to prep for SLU

Stephanie Visscher is leading the SFA Ladyjacks in scoring and assist through their first 11 games (Source: KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames | January 1, 2020 at 6:32 PM CST - Updated January 1 at 6:33 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It may have been a holiday for most people bt Mark Kellogg and his SFA Ladyjacks were inside the Sawmill preparing for their conference showdown with Southeastern Louisiana tomorrow night.

The Ladies are riding a 7-game winning streak and are 9-2 on the year with a perfect 2-0 conference record. The Ladies will tip off at 6:30 p.m. in Nacogdoches on Thursday night. KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames caught up with Head Coach Mark Kellogg and the team’s leading scorer Stephanie Visscher.

