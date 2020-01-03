A&E show to air story about Nacogdoches County child sexual assault fugitive

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - “Live P.D.” on A&E will be airing information on a Nacogdoches County fugitive who is wanted on a continuous sexual assault of a child charge and has been on the run since 2018 this weekend, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
“Jose Uriel Rendon is wanted by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child a 1st-degree felony,” the Facebook post stated. “In our efforts to help capture this fugitive from justice, we are airing his information on Live P.D this weekend.”
The post said that Rendon has been on the run since 2018. It also said that Rendon has family in Tyler, Dallas, and Mexico City.
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for continuous sexual assault of a child for Rendon in September of 2018.
When the arrest warrant was issued, Rendon was a pastor at Templo De Fe Church in Nacogdoches County.
He allegedly used his position at the church to "take advantage and sexually assault a child" between the years 2004 and 2005. The sheriff's office reported Rendon is accused of sexually abusing the child over 50 times while maintaining his position with the church.
Rendon was supposed to meet with NCSO investigators on Sept. 10, 2018, to discuss the allegations. However, he never showed up.
Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for the first, most accurate tip called in or sent directly to Crime Stoppers that leads to Rendon’s arrest.
“All information is confidential, and you never have to give your name,” a post on the Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers Facebook page stated. “You may call CRIME STOPPERS at 936-560-INFO (4636) or send us a secure tip on our website at www.ncstips.com.”
