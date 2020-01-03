First Alert: Lots of blue sky with seasonally cool temperatures this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - High pressure building in behind a cold front will lead to a nice weekend in this first weekend of the new year.
We will be in store for cold mornings giving way to mild afternoons under sun-filled skies on both Saturday and Sunday. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50’s to near 60 on Saturday before climbing into the upper 60’s to near 70 by Sunday as a southwesterly breeze helps warm things up for the second half of your weekend.
Temperatures will continue to trend upward early next week before our next cold front sweeps through late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Since this front will not have much moisture to work with, it should push through with very little, if any, chance for rain.
Behind that frontal passage, we will be in store for a couple of nice days before a western storm system emerges and brings back clouds and better rain chances as we transition toward the end of next week.
