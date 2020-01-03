Ingram scores 15 points to lead Florida Atlantic past UTSA

The Owls (9-5) led 13-10, went on a 16-4 run in a 4½-minute span of the first half and led by double digits for most of the remainder. Byron Frohnen’s jump shot 10 seconds into the second half reduced the Owls’ lead to 42-33. FAU then went on a 13-0 run, led by 22, and UTSA didn’t score again until Luka Barisic’s layup with 11:18 remaining. Jaylen Sebree’s 3-pointer with 5:23 left made it 70-47.