Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

1 dead, 3 hurt in 'stabbing incident' in downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Emergency officials say one person was killed and three others hurt in a reported “stabbing incident” in downtown Austin, Texas. Police say a suspect was taken into custody Friday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said a man in his 20s was pronounced dead and a man in his 50s was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two others were being treated on the scene. Police say “no other known suspects are outstanding” but it wasn't immediately clear whether the suspect was among the injured or what led to the stabbings.
Funeral held for one of men killed in attack at Texas church
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A man who was killed when a gunman opened fire at a Texas church was remembered at a funeral Thursday. Gov. Greg Abbott was among those in attendance for the private funeral of 67-year-old Richard White, who was one of two congregants killed Sunday inside West Freeway Church of Christ in the Fort Worth-area town of White Settlement. Jack Wilson, who like White was a member of the church’s armed volunteer security team, fatally shot the attacker, Keith Thomas Kinnunen. Wilson has said White was reaching for his gun when he was killed.
Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby arrested on battery charge
MIAMI (AP) — Police in Miami say they have arrested Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby on a battery charge after an argument with a music promoter over a payment for a performance. After his arrest, officials say they discovered the rapper was wanted on an arrest warrant on a battery charge in Texas. Jail officials in Miami say he's expected to appear before a judge on Friday, but will remain in custody until further notice. DaBaby's real name is Jonathan Kirk and he's best known for his single, “Suge." He was cited for resisting an officer and marijuana possession in North Carolina last week.
Democrats call US killing of Iranian general 'reckless'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says President Donald Trump has “tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox" with the targeted killing of Iran's top general in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport. The former vice president is joining other Democratic White House hopefuls in criticizing Trump's order, saying it could leave the U.S. “on the brink of a major conflict across the Middle East." Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is calling the attack “dangerous," while Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren says it was “reckless." The Pentagon says the U.S. military killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, in Baghdad Friday at the direction of Trump.
Castro's exit is latest blow to diversity of 2020 field
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Julián Castro's exit from the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race is putting new attention on the frustrating reality for the party that the top tier of candidates remains all white. His departure from the race on Thursday comes a month after California Sen. Kamala Harris' decision to end her 2020 bid. Castro pushed his rivals to embrace decriminalizing border crossings and was the first to call for President Donald Trump's impeachment. But he also languished in the polls and with fundraising. The founding director of UCLA's Latino Policy and Politics Initiative says marginalized voters could end up paying the price with the withdrawal of candidates of color.
Sheriff hit by New Year's gunfire, bounced off flak jacket
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff in Ohio says a round of celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve ricocheted into his cruiser and glanced off his bullet-proof vest. The Allen County sheriff says he wasn't hurt by the bullet that he says narrowly missed the face of his major who also was in the car. Around the nation, authorities say at least two people died from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve. In Cleveland, authorities have charged a man with reckless homicide after they say he shot and killed his girlfriend "popping off shots" as he celebrated. A 61-year-old woman was killed by a stray bullet outside her Houston home.
Man sentenced in $6 million K2 distribution conspiracy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 42-year-old St. Joseph man was sentenced to three years in federal prison without parole for his role in the distribution of nearly $6 million of synthetic marijuana, commonly known as K2. Shakeel Khan was sentenced Thursday and ordered to forfeit $2 million seized by law enforcement. He also must pay $4.7 million judgment. Prosecutors said that accounted for all the K2-related money in his bank accounts. Two co-defendants, both of California, were sentenced in December to four years in prison without parole.
'Affluenza teen' jailed in Texas for probation violation
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas man who used "affluenza" as a defense at his trial for killing four people while driving drunk was arrested Thursday for a probation violation. Court records show 22-year-old Ethan Couch was booked into a jail in Fort Worth after he tested positive for the psychoactive compound in marijuana. Couch's attorneys said their client hasn't tested positive for any substance in more than 20 months of intense monitoring. Jail records do not indicate that he has a bond. Couch became known as the "affluenza teen" after a psychologist at his trial said his actions in the 2013 crash were caused by "affluenza," or irresponsibility due to family wealth.
Houston mayor sworn in for second four-year term
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has been sworn in for a second four-year term to lead the nation’s fourth largest city. During an inauguration ceremony on Thursday, Turner said some of the issues he will focus on include improving employment opportunities for residents, enhancing services for the city’s homeless population and focusing on flood control projects. Turner, who led Houston through the devastating floods of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, won a second term in December after defeating millionaire trial lawyer Tony Buzbee in a runoff election. This will be Turner’s final term as mayors in Houston are limited to two four-year terms.
Texas judge: Hospital can remove baby from life support
DALLAS (AP) — A Texas judge has sided with a Fort Worth hospital that plans to remove an 11-month-old girl from life support against her mother's wishes. The mother of Tinslee Lewis had asked Judge Sandee Bryan Marion to issue an injunction in Tarrant County district court to ensure the Cook Children's Medical Center doesn't take the baby off life support. But Marion ruled Thursday in favor of the hospital. Doctors say Tinslee's condition will never improve and that even changing Tinslee's diaper causes her pain. Her mother said the decision to remove Tinslee from life support should be hers to make. She will appeal the decision.