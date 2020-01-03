Nacogdoches police: Man fled traffic stop, tossed evidence out window

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police officers arrested a 30-year-old man after he allegedly fled from an attempted traffic stop on East Main Street and threw evidence out his vehicle’s window Thursday evening.
Antonio Dewayne Stearns, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence charge, a state jail felony possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram charge, and a state-jail felony evading arrest with a vehicle charge.
No bond amounts have been set for Stearns’ charges yet.
According to the Nacogdoches PD media report, NPD officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 3400 block of East Main Street for expired tags at about 6:01 p.m. Tuesday. However, the driver allegedly fled in his car.
Sgt. Mack McKee, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, said that the driver, who was later identified as Steans, led police on a slow-speed chase. During the chase, Stearns allegedly tossed a vaping pen loaded with THC out his vehicle window.
Eventually, Stearns stopped at an apartment complex and surrendered to authorities, McKee said.
McKee said NPD officers went back along the route that Stearns took when he fled the traffic stop and located the vaping pen.
