New traffic signal installation set for Wednesday in Angelina County

A new traffic signal will be activated in coming days on US 69 South at FM 326 North in Angelina County between Lufkin and Huntington.
Crews are set to activate the newly constructed traffic signal on Wednesday, weather permitting. Work is expected to begin by mid-morning. The signal will be set in full activation mode and will be enforceable once work is completed.
Lighted message boards are in place to warn motorists of the newly placed signal. Work on Wednesday will also include striping at the intersection of FM 326 North and US 69. There will be intermittent lane closures as this work is completed.
Texas Transportation Commissioners in March approved the $114,856.50 traffic signal after the completion of a traffic study and recommendation for its approval by the Lufkin District. Texas Traffic Control Systems, Inc., Dike, TX, is serving as contractor for the project.
Motorists should reduce speed through this area and prepare for slight delays throughout the work day Wednesday. Stay alert for flashing warning lights and lighted message boards placed on US 69 informing drivers of the activated signal.
