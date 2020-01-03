SFA teams sweep Southeastern to both move 3-0 in SLC play

» Stephanie Visscher notched a double-double for the Ladyjacks with 17 points and 15 rebounds. The sophomore hauled down ten rebounds in the first half alone. » The Ladyjacks made over half of their attempts from three point range, knocking down eight of 15 shots.» The Ladyjacks held the Lions to only 34.4% shooting from the field.» The Ladyjacks never trailed after taking a 16-14 first quarter lead.» SFA recorded 20 total assists in the game on 29 made baskets.» The SFA bench outdueled their counterparts, adding 32 points to the Ladyjack total.» SFA had a 42-24 edge on the boards in the win.» The SFA defense forced 13 turnovers.» SFA cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 12 offensive boards in the game.» Stephanie Visscher led the Ladyjacks with 17 points on an efficient 8-11 shooting performance.