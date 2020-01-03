SFA teams sweep Southeastern to both move 3-0 in SLC play

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Men’s and Women’s teams both beat Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday night to move to 3-0 in Southland Conference play.
From SFA Athletics
Kevon Harris scored 21 points and Roti Ware added 20 and the SFA men's basketball team defeated the Southeastern Louisiana Lions 82-71 on the road Thursday.
SFA's overall record moved to 12-2 and conference record improved to 3-0 after the victory.
The 'Jacks had four players score in double figures, led by Harris, who had a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Ware tacked on a career-high 20 points and two steals and Cameron Johnson helped out with 18 points, nine rebounds and two steals from the bench.
Led by Harris' four offensive rebounds, SFA did a great job crashing the offensive glass, pulling down 13 boards that resulted in 16 second chance points.
The SFA defense was effective at taking away the basketball in Thursday's game, forcing 19 Southeastern Louisiana turnovers while committing 18. Those takeaways turned into 22 points on the offensive end of the floor. Johnson's two steals led the way individually for the 'Jacks.
INSIDE THE BOX
» Kevon Harris notched an impressive double-double for the 'Jacks with 21 points and 11 rebounds.» SFA never trailed in the second half on its way to victory.» The SFA bench came alive by adding 32 points to its scoring output.» SFA had a 38-27 edge on the boards in the win.» The SFA defense forced 19 turnovers.» SFA cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 13 offensive boards in the game.» Kevon Harris had a game-high 21 points and Ware added 20.» SFA got a game-high 11 rebounds from Kevon Harris.
GAME SUMMARY
After jumping out to a 23-22 advantage, SFA went on a 13-0 run with 7:51 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Ware, to increase its lead to 36-22. The 'Jacks then added two points to that lead by the end of the period and entered halftime with a 42-26 advantage. SFA capitalized on 11 Southeastern Louisiana turnovers in the period, turning them into 16 points on the other end of the floor.
SFA kept its lead intact before going on a 6-0 run to grow the lead to 57-43 with 11:59 to go in the contest. The Lions narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the 'Jacks still cruised the rest of the way for the 82-71 win. SFA took care of business in the paint, recording 20 of its 40 points in the lane.
The SFA women’s basketball team shot 53.3% from beyond the arc on the way to a 77-51 victory over the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at home Thursday.
The victory improved SFA's overall record to 10-2 and conference record to 3-0.
The Ladyjacks had three players score in double figures, led by Stephanie Visscher, who notched a double-double with 17 points and a career-best 15 rebounds. Marissa Banfield tacked on 15 points and Zya Nugent chipped in as well with 13 points off of the bench.
Led by Aaliyah Johnson's three offensive rebounds, SFA did a great job crashing the offensive glass, pulling down 12 boards that resulted in 14 second chance points.
SFA's defense held Southeastern Louisiana to only 34.4% shooting from the field, including 23.8% from beyond the arc. The Lions didn't have much luck cleaning up their misses on the offensive glass either, as they finished with nine offensive rebounds and managed nine second chance points while SFA cleared 30 defensive rebounds.
INSIDE THE BOX
» Stephanie Visscher notched a double-double for the Ladyjacks with 17 points and 15 rebounds. The sophomore hauled down ten rebounds in the first half alone. » The Ladyjacks made over half of their attempts from three point range, knocking down eight of 15 shots.» The Ladyjacks held the Lions to only 34.4% shooting from the field.» The Ladyjacks never trailed after taking a 16-14 first quarter lead.» SFA recorded 20 total assists in the game on 29 made baskets.» The SFA bench outdueled their counterparts, adding 32 points to the Ladyjack total.» SFA had a 42-24 edge on the boards in the win.» The SFA defense forced 13 turnovers.» SFA cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 12 offensive boards in the game.» Stephanie Visscher led the Ladyjacks with 17 points on an efficient 8-11 shooting performance.
GAME SUMMARY
After falling behind 11-7, SFA went on a 6-0 run with 5:34 left in the first quarter to take a 13-11 lead. The Ladyjacks then maintained that lead and entered the quarter break with a 16-14 advantage. SFA relied on its three-point shooting in the period, knocking down three shots to account for nine of its 16 points.
SFA kept its first quarter lead intact before going on a 6-0 run starting at the 1:13 mark in the second period, highlighted by a bucket from Nugent, to increase its lead to 34-26, a score that would hold until halftime. SFA saw non-starters score nine of its 18 total points off the bench in the quarter.
Following the intermission, SFA continued to expand its advantage, pushing it to 47-35 before going on a 7-0 run, punctuated by a basket from Visscher, to expand its lead further to 54-35 with 1:02 to go in the third. Before the conclusion of the third period, the Lions had cut into that lead somewhat, but the Ladyjacks still entered the fourth quarter with a 54-37 edge. SFA played well near the basket, scoring 16 of its 20 points in the paint.
SFA kept its lead intact before going on a 10-0 run, finished off by Mikayla Hutchinson’s layup, to grow the lead to 70-44 with 3:55 to go in the contest. The Ladyjacks held onto that lead for the rest of the game for the 77-51 win. SFA took advantage of four Southeastern Louisiana turnovers in the quarter, scoring six points off of those takeaways.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.