Trinity County Sheriff: Missing 76-year-old man found

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 76-year-old man who was reported missing has been found, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.
A post on Sheriff Woody Wallace’s Facebook page said, “UPDATE - Found.” The post, which was made Thursday night, did not go into any detail about when and where Donnie Ray Love was found.
According to a previous story, Love, who is from the Trinity Cove area, had not been heard from since Wednesday morning when he was reported missing. His family said that he needed his heart and blood pressure medication.
When Love was reported missing, his 2012 red Chevrolet was missing from his residence.
