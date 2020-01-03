Trinity County sheriff says 76-year-old man missing, needs medications

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man is missing from the Trinity Cove area, and law enforcement is asking for your help locating him.
Donnie Ray Love, 76, has not been heard from since Wednesday morning. He needs his heart and blood pressure medication, and he may or may not have his glasses on. It is unknown what he was last wearing.
His vehicle is a 2012 red Chevrolet Impala, with license plate 6JLHW. It is missing from his residence.
If you have any information, please call 936-642-1424.
