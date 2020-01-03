89-year-old Lufkin resident works out three times a week to keep independence

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Need some New Year inspiration to work out?
Lufkin resident Lou Allen is 89 years old, works forty hour weeks, and sees a trainer three times a week. She has been seeing trainer Anthony Kindle for a year now. Kindle said when she first came, he questioned how he could help her.
“At first I was doubting what I’d be able to train her with, because of her age and everything,’ said Kindle. “And she came in and she was just...I was overwhelmed to see how enthusiastic she was and what she was capable of doing.”
She has neuropathy in her feet, so they focus on strength and balance. Allen said she goes to keep her independence, but she didn’t realize just how much she’d gain from going to the gym.
“I did not know how much benefit it would be until I tried it, and I look forward to my time with him because I know when I train with him, I’m going to be a better person each and every day,” Allen said.
She does thirty minutes of cardio on the stationary bike and rower, then moves on to strength training with dumbbells and machines.
“I love working with her and I think she loves working out ... she has enthusiasm,” said Kindle.
She knows zero limitations and her walker sits on the side while she puts in the work.
“When she first came to me, she used it quite a bit and now she works through the whole workout,” Kindle said. “And normally we end with her walking in ten pound ankle weights. Picking her legs up and walking back and forth for about 20 feet.”
Miss Lou consistently goes three times a week, so people know her.
“Everybody knows Miss Lou and they speak to her and stuff, and like I said, it’s just the inspiration that if you think you can do it, chances are you probably can.” said Kindle.
And she is glad that every time she goes, she’ll be working with Anthony.
“He’s very nice to work with, he’s enjoyable. I consider him my friend and I would not train with anyone else, no matter what,” said Allen.
If and when Allen has to go to Fort Worth to live with her daughter, she said she will not seek another trainer.
“I’ll try to get Anthony to move up there with me, but I don’t think he’ll do that,” she laughed.
Her trainer said that happiness is healthiness, and you’ve got to stop making excuses, and do it.
“If I can get around a little better each day, then I’ve accomplished something,” said Allen.
Miss Lou is meeting her goals to get stronger with the help of Anthony.
Researchers from the University of Southern California found that people who workout with others were more successful in meeting their fitness goals than those who work out alone.
