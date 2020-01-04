Flu spike in East Texas: Tips to help prevent getting sick

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Flu activity is reported as “high” across the state of Texas, having increased over the past week.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, influenza has caused at least 2.2 million medical visits and 39,000 hospitalizations so far this year in the United States.
“I have seen an increase over the last month here at our clinic,” nurse practitioner Jennifer Harris says.
With this spike in flu activity, medical advisers encourage people to keep their hands clean.
“Washing your hands is important. Using hand sanitizer is a very good way to prevent getting the flu and other germs,” Harris says. “People should try to avoid droplet exposure with coughing and sneezing from the person that is ill. I highly suggest getting the flu shot, because it’s not too late to do that either.”
Medical professionals also suggest that people avoid public places while they are contagious.
They recommend that you seek immediate medical attention, if you suspect you or a family member has the flu.
"If you start having flu symptoms, like fever, chills, body aches, things like that, then you should show up within the first 48 hours of symptom onset, to be able to do the antiviral medicines that are available.”
According to the flu index report, the East Texas region is 8th in the nation for flu activity.
