Ricky Gervais kicks off 77th Golden Globes

Golden Globes preview
January 5, 2020 at 4:07 PM CST - Updated January 5 at 7:56 PM

(AP) – True to his reputation, host Ricky Gervais has kicked off the 77th Golden Globes with a mix of evisceration and exasperation, pretending to confuse Joe Pesci for Baby Yoda, calling the Hollywood Foreign Press Association racist and declaring Netflix’s takeover of Hollywood.

Gervais, who has a series on Netflix, said he could summarize the three-hour award show with a simple phrase: “Well done, Netflix. You win.”

The streaming giant came into the Globes with a commanding 34 nods: 17 in film categories and 17 in television categories.

Jennifer Lopez could win her first Globe for her performance in “Hustlers" and there’s a three-way showdown in the original song category between Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Elton John.

The 77th Golden Globes began at 8 p.m. EST and is being broadcast live on NBC.

