“Horses, kids and cattle”: Youth Rodeo Event hosted in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Saturday, kids in East Texas rode on into the George H. Henderson Expo Center for the Pineywoods Youth Rodeo Association event. The program was created to benefit the kids in the East Texas area and to promote the sport of rodeo.
Director of the George H. Henderson Expo Center simply stated, “Horses, kids and cattle" to describe the day as everyone began to saddle up for the rodeo expo.
“You teach kids to do things the right way, the safe way," Sam Lattner, President of the PYRA says. "You teach them how to win, but you also teach them how to lose.”
This is a traditional, family-oriented event involving a series of riding and roping contests.
“This is basically a training ground for young rodeo contestants. This is where you learn to rodeo," Hairgrove says. "We’ve got contestants as young as 6 all the way to 19, where they are ready to start competing on a professional level.”
Preston Paschal may be young, but this is not his first rodeo. For the past 4 years, calf-roping has been his favorite thing to do while being a part of the Pineywoods Youth Rodeo Association.
Preston says his mom and dad were heavily involved in rodeos and this inspired him to try it. “I saw a lot of people doing it. It looked a lot of fun, so I tried it. I really liked it and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
According to Sam Lattner, they encourage kids to ride because it can teach them about sportsmanship and fellowship.
“Friends that you make here will be friends for life long," Lattner explains. "You can drive anywhere in Texas and meet people that you have met in Pineywoods. You can call them on a whim, and they’ll be there to help you out. It’s just a great environment for everybody.”
They take pride in their team and live to ride another day.
You can find out more information about the rodeo association on their Facebook page at “Pineywoods Youth Rodeo”.
