Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We starting off this morning with chilly temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Throughout the day we will see clear sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures in the low 70s. Overnight we will cool to the low 40s. Tomorrow, expect lots of sun and low 60s. Late Monday and early Tuesday, Deep East Texas could see one or two sprinkles but the rest of the day will be clear and sunny. Wednesday will bring around a few extra clouds as temperatures stay in the low 60s. A cold front will start to make its way towards us on Thursday, and it will bring with it showers for most of the day. More rain will carry over into Friday and Saturday as well. With this rain, don’t be surprised if you hear a few rumbles of thunder and see a few flashes of lightning. Temperatures will return to average on Saturday afternoon, as we begin to see clear sunny skies again.