Watson leads Texans to thrilling OT win over Buffalo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - After a half of football it looked like the Houston texans were on their way home with another early postseason exit.
The Texans were down 13-0 at the half and came back outscoring the Bills 19-6 in the second half, forcing overtime.
In overtime, Watson scrambled away from two Bills defenders and then get the ball off Taiwan Jones while getting hit. The pass went for 34 yards to set up first-and-goal at the 10. Ka’imi Fairbairn won the game on the next play with a 28-yard field goal.
JJ Watt returned to the team after missing eight-games with a pectoral muscle injury. Watt played double the snaps in the second half compared to the first half. Watt had a key sack that forced Buffalo to then kick a field goal instead of scoring.
The Texans now move on to the AFC Divisional round.
