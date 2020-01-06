Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigates damage to Huntington cemetery

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a vehicle damaged several headstones at a cemetery in Huntington.
Capt. Alton Lenderman said Monday the sheriff’s office found out about the damage at Herrington Cemetery over the weekend. Lenderman believes the incident happened on New Year’s Eve when a vehicle left the roadway, plowed through a fence and hit several headstones.
Tire marks and pieces of the vehicle were found in the cemetery. Lenderman said investigators have a person of interest in the case and the vehicle they believe was involved.