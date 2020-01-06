First Alert: Remaining pleasant before storms return to end the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a great looking weather day in East Texas, almost reminiscent of some spring time weather and not the cold we are accustomed to experiencing in early January.
A weak cold front will slide through our area overnight, shifting our winds back around to the north and leading to some more nice weather for your Tuesday as a cold morning gives way to a cool afternoon with lots of blue sky.
Wednesday will be another sun-filled day, but it will turn breezy, as southerly winds return and will aid in temperatures warming up into the upper 60’s.
That southerly wind will be feeding into a developing western storm system, one that will bring us clouds and a 30% chance of rain showers on Thursday followed by a 70% chance of heavy thunderstorms, some even severe, by Friday evening and Friday night.
Since we are looking at the possibility of severe weather coming into play by week’s end, we have gone ahead and declared a First Alert Weather Day for all of our KTRE viewing area for the time period ranging from Friday evening through early Saturday morning.
In addition to the threat for severe weather, heavy rainfall is also a distinct possibility, with one-to-three inches of rain on the agenda before we see drier weather return by Saturday afternoon.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.