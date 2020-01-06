‘The fun place’: Nacogdoches County Senior Center could soon have new home

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Senior Center is called ‘the fun place’ for seniors.
If all goes as planned those seniors will have a new location to play games, exercise, learn and fellowship.
The current location is on Harris Street, in a facility owned by the county. Leaders are under negotiation for some property on West Austin.
Each year planners quickly see that the space is being outgrown.
“The county has been so gracious over the years to provide us a place for seniors. Whenever there’s a need leaders do their best to meet it, “ said director Tammy Blank.
Still, space is always the biggest issue. Senior Center backers have been saving money through grants and donations with hopes of owning a facility.
Leaders have their sights on a former church on West Austin Street.
“We have a new group of seniors coming up and we want to provide more activities for them. We are playing musical chairs to move one group out and one group in,” said Mike Kelly, chairman of the Nacogdoches Commission on Aging.
The property comes with about five acres, plenty of room for growth. The building itself offers handicap accessible entries and restrooms.
Architectural changes are needed to accommodate a commercial kitchen. Currently, the property is under a planned development zoning. An amendment must be made to allow the structure to be used as a senior center.
The Nacogdoches Planning and Zoning and City Council will consider the change request this week. If approved, sale negotiations can continue.
