Lufkin Parks & Rec makes changes to youth baseball program

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Some changes are coming to the Lufkin youth baseball program following two all-star teams being disqualified last season.
Last July both the 10U All-Stars and the Junior All-Stars were disqualified from tournament play. The Majors division, which plays for a chance to represent the Southwest at the Little League World Series, was investigated but never found to have any rule violations.
Little League International did not find that enough games met the requirements set up by the organization.
“All the players played the minimum amount of games and met residency requirements,” Assistant city manager Jason Arnold said.
Little League requires that the games are at least 5 innings of the 7 innings standard for Junior League games. Lufkin tried to follow that rule but also used a time limit as well. Some games did not have enough players or finished to 6 innings.
“They would stop playing when the time limit was up,” Arnold said. “Little League wanted the full amount of innings they required. They have a very defined set of rules for what makes up a game and for whatever reason we had games that did not meet those parameters. This was about using a time limit and not getting into the required innings met."
In the months that followed the city worked with the league board to make sure the same things would not happen again.
“We also had some instances where the books were not kept properly,” Parks Director Michael Flinn said. “We felt horrible about the situation and we want to make sure that it never happens again.”
The City came up with a new schedule that will allow for more games and allow for more time to make up games if there is an issue with weather or a team having to forfeit.
“We’ve also added a substitution list where if your team knows they will not have enough players they can call a player agent and we can get some players to substitute in so those games will count,” Flinn said. “We also made a lot of in house adjustments where we will keep a database of every player and how many games they have played so we will know going into All-star season who is eligible and who is not.”
Flinn said he hopes the changes will help rebuild trust with the community that has shown tremendous support for the youth leagues.
“When I got here I was shocked at how big a deal it became,” Flinn said. “The city shut down when we hosted an All-Star game here. It is great the community comes together for these kids.”
Lufkin is hosting sign ups for their baseball and softball teams right now through January 24.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.