Lufkin police investigating, man detained after he allegedly claimed bomb in pack at thrift store

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department is urging the town’s residents to avoid the area near the Women’s Shelter Thrift Store near Walmart to keep traffic congestion at a minimum in the wake of a possible bomb threat.
According to Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, a man, who was later identified as Charles Ouchley, entered the thrift store around 4 p.m. and claimed to have a bomb in his backpack. She said the store was evacuated, leaving only the suspect inside.
“Several minutes later, he walked out of the front door and was detained by officers," Pebsworth said.
Ouchley allegedly left his backpack inside the store.
“We are currently investigating to determine what is inside the backpack,” Pebsworth said. “Please avoid the area if at all possible to keep traffic congestion to a minimum."
In an update, Pebsworth said that LPD officers are still at the Women’s Shelter Thrift Store. They are waiting on a team member from the Beaumont Police Department Bomb Squad to arrive, so they can X-ray the backpack’s contents.
