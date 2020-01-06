Lufkin residents start Alzheimer’s caregiver support group

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - According to a press release from the Alzheimer’s Association, there are currently 390-thousand Texans living with Alzheimer’s disease. One point four million caregivers provide support to these individuals, and 27 percent of these caregivers delayed or neglected to do things for their own health.
From their own experiences, two Lufkin residents are offering support to caregivers.
In 2011, Debbie Fitzgerald’s husband was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer 's. He lived with the disease for six years and passed away in 2017.
Fitzgerald said she wanted to offer support for others who may be working through what they went through. She is now one of two support group facilitators.
“His doctor has given us a little pamphlet but that was really it. At that time there was not a support group here in Lufkin,” Fitzgerald said.
She reached out to the Alzheimer's Association, with their chapter out of Houston, to help organize a group in Lufkin.
“Myself and Stacy Snell have gone through the training. We have two other ladies that are getting trained and hopefully will be completed with that soon,” she said. “So that we can also have another group if we need it.”
They said that anyone is welcome to come to the group — caregivers, family members, and anyone associated with a care facility.
“This group is for each and every individual that comes through these doors,” said Stacy Snell, co-facilitator. “And so we kind of let them let us know what they’re needing and what they’re wanting from us as facilitators.”
And more than that it’s a space to share personal experiences.
“Whether they have already had a loved one that passed away from the disease, or they’re newly diagnosed and they have no idea what’s ahead of them,” said Snell. “I think it’s important for them to get out and meet and network with other people who have gone through it or share their stories about what they’ve already been through.”
The facilitators want people to know they are being supported.
“We just want them to know, we understand and we want to help them,” said Fitzgerald. “You know, if I can show one person a shortcut on something, then I’ve helped and that’s what I wanted to do.”
The group meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Kurth Memorial Library in Lufkin. The next meeting is on January 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meeting Room.
