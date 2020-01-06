Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 60s today as we continue to see clear and sunny skies. Overnight, we will cool to the upper 30s. Tomorrow will be a few degrees cooler in the lower 60s, but the sunshine will stick around. Wednesday will be partly sunny and comfortable, in the mid-60s. Showers will move in for Thursday as a warm front passes through, bringing our temperatures to the lower to mid-70s. Mid-70s and showers will carry over into Friday. Right now we keeping a close eye on the potential for severe weather on Friday. With warm, moist air in place and a cold front approaching, it looks like we could see some significant weather pass through our area. Be sure you have your First Alert Weather App downloaded so you can stay weather alert, no matter where you go. A few showers could carry over into the start of the weekend, but by Saturday afternoon we will see clearing skies. Sunny will be mostly sunny and in the upper 50s.